Alstom is posting a solid gain on the Paris stock market (+5.03%, at €16.82) and could even notch a third straight session of sharp advances. The group is being buoyed by the publication, late Friday, of its 'aide-memoire' ahead of the release of its first-quarter orders and revenue.
In the document, Alstom simply reiterated the two major orders (more than €200m) secured in the first quarter and its targets. The company is still aiming for organic sales growth of around 5% in fiscal year 2026-2027. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to come in at around 6.5%, and railcar production is forecast at between 4,400 and 4,500 units.
In a note, Oddo BHF said it expects small orders (below €200m) in the low end of recent first-quarter ranges. This relative softness in orders is nevertheless in line with the group's expectations, as it had indicated it was looking for a stronger second half than the first.
The analysts are targeting 3.6% organic growth in quarterly revenue, below the 5% full-year goal, due to the end of major contracts in the Systems business in Mexico and Egypt. That level does not, however, call into question the 5% target for the full year (a contract in the Philippines is expected to begin soon).
Oddo BHF is betting that the group should confirm its full-year targets. In conclusion, the analysts said that 'while the arrival of the new CEO and April's profit warning opened a period of uncertainty, we view positively the diagnosis reached and the first corrective measures put in place'. The recommendation is Outperform, with a price target set at €24.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (43.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (38.4%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (9.4%);
- railway infrastructures (9.1%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.3%), Europe (45.1%), Americas (16.3%), Asia/Pacific (11.7%), and Middle East/ Africa/ Central Asia (12.6%).
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