Alstom keeps its late-week momentum going

Alstom is posting a solid gain on the Paris stock market (+5.03%, at €16.82) and could even notch a third straight session of sharp advances. The group is being buoyed by the publication, late Friday, of its 'aide-memoire' ahead of the release of its first-quarter orders and revenue.

In the document, Alstom simply reiterated the two major orders (more than €200m) secured in the first quarter and its targets. The company is still aiming for organic sales growth of around 5% in fiscal year 2026-2027. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to come in at around 6.5%, and railcar production is forecast at between 4,400 and 4,500 units.



In a note, Oddo BHF said it expects small orders (below €200m) in the low end of recent first-quarter ranges. This relative softness in orders is nevertheless in line with the group's expectations, as it had indicated it was looking for a stronger second half than the first.



The analysts are targeting 3.6% organic growth in quarterly revenue, below the 5% full-year goal, due to the end of major contracts in the Systems business in Mexico and Egypt. That level does not, however, call into question the 5% target for the full year (a contract in the Philippines is expected to begin soon).



Oddo BHF is betting that the group should confirm its full-year targets. In conclusion, the analysts said that 'while the arrival of the new CEO and April's profit warning opened a period of uncertainty, we view positively the diagnosis reached and the first corrective measures put in place'. The recommendation is Outperform, with a price target set at €24.