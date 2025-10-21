Alstom announces the completion of 'Project Aurora', a £100m modernization program targeting 304 Electrostar trains operated by Govia Thameslink Railway in south-east England.



Carried out over five years at the Selhurst depot in London, the project has seen 1,222 carriages refurbished, incorporating power sockets and USB ports, information screens, LED lighting, and a new internal digital network improving reliability and maintenance.



Funded by Porterbrook, the UK's leading rolling stock lessor, the program was delivered on time and within budget.



Alstom highlights a major transformation of British rail and praises the expertise of the teams involved. The project, which won an award at the 2023 National Rail Awards, marks one of the largest rail fleet modernization operations in the UK.



















