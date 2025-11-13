Alstom reported revenues of EUR9.1 billion for the first half of fiscal year 2025/26, representing a 3% increase on a reported basis and 8% organic growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The Rolling Stock division generated revenues of EUR4,665 million, marking a 3% rise on a reported basis and 6% organically, driven by strong performances in France, the United States, and Italy.

The number of train cars produced reached 2,017 during the first half of fiscal year 2025/26, remaining broadly stable compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Alstom's operating income before depreciation and amortization of assets exclusively valued during the purchase price allocation (PPA) process stood at EUR443 million.

Group net income amounted to EUR220 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025/26, up from EUR53 million in the first half of fiscal year 2024/25.

Looking ahead to the 2025/26 fiscal year, management expects a "book-to-bill" ratio above 1 for both the Group and the Rolling Stock division.

The company is targeting organic revenue growth above 5% (up from a previous range of 3% to 5%), an adjusted operating margin of around 7%, and free cash flow generation in the range of EUR200 to EUR400 million.

Over the three-year period from fiscal 2024/25 to 2026/27, the Group aims to generate at least EUR1.5 billion in free cash flow.