Alstom announces its participation in the MetroTrans 2025 trade show, held from September 18 to 20 in Qingdao, China. The group will unveil the Adessia Stream commuter train, the result of over 20 years of development and already in service in more than 30 cities.



The Adessia portfolio recently secured two major orders: a €538m contract in New Zealand for 18 battery-powered trains and their maintenance over 35 years, and a €1bn order from NJ Transit in the US.



The exhibition will also highlight Innovia systems (APM and monorail), the Movia metro, and a wide range of components: traction systems, motors, Flexx bogies, and Dispen shock absorbers.



Ming Geng, CEO of Alstom China, emphasizes that urban rail is entering a new phase of coordinated development and stresses the importance of local innovation and sustainability.



With a presence in China for over 60 years, 11 joint ventures and nearly 10,000 employees, Alstom offers a comprehensive range of products, from rolling stock to signaling systems.