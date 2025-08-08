Alstom announced that on 7 August in Bucharest North, it unveiled the design of the Traxx Universal electric locomotive for the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) and launched its dynamic testing phase in Faurei.



The contract, signed in 2024, covers 16 locomotives and 20 years of maintenance, with an option to extend. Capable of reaching 200 km/h and pulling up to 16 cars, the locomotive will be equipped with the ERTMS on-board system to optimize efficiency and safety.



Gabriel Stanciu, Managing Director for Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova, emphasizes that this equipment will give a boost to the country's sustainable mobility capabilities.



Deliveries will begin in H1 2026.