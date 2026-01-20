Alstom Reaffirms Annual Targets After Robust Third Quarter

In the third quarter of its 2025/26 fiscal year (from October 1 to December 31, 2025), Alstom more than doubled its order intake year-on-year, reaching €9.6 billion. Revenue rose by 2.6% to €4.8 billion. After accounting for unfavorable currency effects, organic revenue growth stood at 5.9% for the quarter. Over nine months, orders totaled €20 billion (+34.2% organically) and revenue reached €13.9 billion (+7.2% organically).

The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, stood at €100.3 billion.



Following this quarterly release, Alstom maintained its outlook for the current fiscal year as well as its medium-term ambitions.



The group is targeting a book-to-bill ratio above 1 (notably in Rolling Stock), organic revenue growth above 5%, an adjusted operating margin around 7%, and free cash flow between €200 million and €400 million.



Furthermore, over the three-year period from fiscal 2024/25 to 2026/27, Alstom expects to generate at least €1.5 billion in free cash flow, with working capital requirements related to contracts representing a headwind during this period.