The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, stood at €100.3 billion.

Following this quarterly release, Alstom maintained its outlook for the current fiscal year as well as its medium-term ambitions.

The group is targeting a book-to-bill ratio above 1 (notably in Rolling Stock), organic revenue growth above 5%, an adjusted operating margin around 7%, and free cash flow between €200 million and €400 million.

Furthermore, over the three-year period from fiscal 2024/25 to 2026/27, Alstom expects to generate at least €1.5 billion in free cash flow, with working capital requirements related to contracts representing a headwind during this period.