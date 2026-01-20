Alstom Reaffirms Annual Targets After Robust Third Quarter
In the third quarter of its 2025/26 fiscal year (from October 1 to December 31, 2025), Alstom more than doubled its order intake year-on-year, reaching €9.6 billion. Revenue rose by 2.6% to €4.8 billion. After accounting for unfavorable currency effects, organic revenue growth stood at 5.9% for the quarter. Over nine months, orders totaled €20 billion (+34.2% organically) and revenue reached €13.9 billion (+7.2% organically).
The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, stood at €100.3 billion.
Following this quarterly release, Alstom maintained its outlook for the current fiscal year as well as its medium-term ambitions.
The group is targeting a book-to-bill ratio above 1 (notably in Rolling Stock), organic revenue growth above 5%, an adjusted operating margin around 7%, and free cash flow between €200 million and €400 million.
Furthermore, over the three-year period from fiscal 2024/25 to 2026/27, Alstom expects to generate at least €1.5 billion in free cash flow, with working capital requirements related to contracts representing a headwind during this period.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.