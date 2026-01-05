Specifically, the specialist in smart and sustainable mobility has been selected to supply rolling stock to a client in the Americas region for around €1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the company has won an order linked to a framework agreement for the supply of rolling stock worth €0.6 billion.

Finally, also in Europe and for rolling stock as well as associated maintenance, Alstom has secured a contract worth approximately €0.5 billion.

