Alstom Receives Nearly €2.5 Billion in Orders
Alstom has secured three orders totaling approximately €2.5 billion.
Published on 01/05/2026 at 02:26 am EST
Meanwhile, in Europe, the company has won an order linked to a framework agreement for the supply of rolling stock worth €0.6 billion.
Finally, also in Europe and for rolling stock as well as associated maintenance, Alstom has secured a contract worth approximately €0.5 billion.
