Alstom has published its inaugural impact report in Sweden, highlighting a substantial contribution to the Swedish economy and sustainable transport.

The company employs more than 2,000 people, supports over 3,000 jobs in total, and stands as one of the country's leading players in rail technology. Alstom also plays a significant role in the transition towards a decarbonized transportation system.

This impact report for the 24/25 fiscal year demonstrates that Alstom creates a significant economic footprint through its supply chains and industrial investments, strengthening local businesses and supporting new jobs across the country, the group stated.

Maria Signal Martebo, Managing Director of Alstom Sweden, said, “We not only offer sustainable mobility solutions, but we also strengthen local ecosystems and drive innovation with universities, startups, and industrial partners.”