Alstom has announced the publication of its first "Impact Report" in Brazil, coinciding with its 70th anniversary in the country. The report highlights a contribution of $763 million to Brazil's GDP during the 2024/2025 fiscal year, including $600 million generated through its supply chain, and more than 5,800 direct and indirect jobs supported.

Present in 81% of passenger rail transport, the company states that it relies on 606 local suppliers, accounting for 78% of its purchases, with a total of EUR144 million injected into the economy.

"Our technology transports over 6 million passengers per day in Brazil," said Suely Sola, Managing Director of Alstom Brazil.

The Taubaté site, a center of excellence for stainless steel railcars, has received $130 million in investments over four years and manufactures trains for both the Brazilian and international markets.

Additionally, the company is actively pursuing a roadmap for sustainable mobility, with strengthened monitoring of its environmental indicators and participation in international discussions on low-carbon transportation.