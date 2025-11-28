Alstom returns a fully refurbished Class 376 train to service in the London suburbs

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/28/2025 at 10:54 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Alstom announces the return to service of the first fully refurbished Class 376 Electrostar train, carried out with Southeastern and Eversholt Rail. This mid-life upgrade aims to significantly improve comfort on Metro services between Kent and southeast London, with modernized interiors, refurbished seats, power sockets and USB ports at every seat, and LED lighting.



The program involves refurbishing all 36 trains, including 11,000 seats, more than 4,000 power sockets, and the installation of approximately 29,000 interior components, while each unit will be repainted in a new blue livery. The work, carried out at the Grove Park Centre of Excellence, will continue until 2027.



Dan Paris, Fleet Maintenance Director at Southeastern, describes this as an important milestone in their overall rolling stock improvement plan. Paul Sutherland, Customer Services Director at Eversholt Rail, reaffirms the commitment to modernizing fleets to enhance the passenger experience.