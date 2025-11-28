Alstom announces the return to service of the first fully refurbished Class 376 Electrostar train, carried out with Southeastern and Eversholt Rail. This mid-life upgrade aims to significantly improve comfort on Metro services between Kent and southeast London, with modernized interiors, refurbished seats, power sockets and USB ports at every seat, and LED lighting.
The program involves refurbishing all 36 trains, including 11,000 seats, more than 4,000 power sockets, and the installation of approximately 29,000 interior components, while each unit will be repainted in a new blue livery. The work, carried out at the Grove Park Centre of Excellence, will continue until 2027.
Dan Paris, Fleet Maintenance Director at Southeastern, describes this as an important milestone in their overall rolling stock improvement plan. Paul Sutherland, Customer Services Director at Eversholt Rail, reaffirms the commitment to modernizing fleets to enhance the passenger experience.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
