Alstom has announced the signing of a contract to supply 47 DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) passenger trains, including 33 long-distance Intercity trains and 14 suburban trains, intended for new corridors in Mexico.
In addition to supplying the trains, the contract includes comprehensive maintenance for five years, the development of maintenance depots, inspection and refueling stations, as well as technical training and the commissioning of the trains.
"This project gives a decisive boost to rail mobility in Mexico, connecting key regions in the center and north of the country and consolidating the revival of passenger trains," according to the French transport equipment manufacturer.
The contract is valued at 20.2 billion Mexican pesos (approximately 920 million euros). It will create and sustain several hundred jobs, particularly in engineering and project management, as well as in the manufacturing sector.
The trains will be assembled in Ciudad Sahagún (Hidalgo State), Alstom's first assembly site in the Americas and the third largest worldwide, "offering strategic connectivity with the country's main logistics corridors."
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.