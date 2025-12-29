Alstom Secures Order for 47 Trains in Mexico

Alstom has announced the signing of a contract to supply 47 DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) passenger trains, including 33 long-distance Intercity trains and 14 suburban trains, intended for new corridors in Mexico.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/29/2025 at 01:25 am EST

In addition to supplying the trains, the contract includes comprehensive maintenance for five years, the development of maintenance depots, inspection and refueling stations, as well as technical training and the commissioning of the trains.



"This project gives a decisive boost to rail mobility in Mexico, connecting key regions in the center and north of the country and consolidating the revival of passenger trains," according to the French transport equipment manufacturer.



The contract is valued at 20.2 billion Mexican pesos (approximately 920 million euros). It will create and sustain several hundred jobs, particularly in engineering and project management, as well as in the manufacturing sector.



The trains will be assembled in Ciudad Sahagún (Hidalgo State), Alstom's first assembly site in the Americas and the third largest worldwide, "offering strategic connectivity with the country's main logistics corridors."