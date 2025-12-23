Alstom Signs £20 Million Contract with Eversholt Rail in the United Kingdom

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/23/2025

Alstom has secured a £20 million contract (€22.9 million) with Eversholt Rail for the overhaul of nearly 400 bogies for the Southeastern Class 465 Networker fleet in the United Kingdom.



The project covers up to 398 powered bogies across 97 four-car units, which will undergo a complete overhaul at Alstom's Crewe workshops over two years.



The scope includes: replacement of wheels and traction motors, removal of paint and application of a new coat, replacement of specific bogie components, gearbox overhaul, axle inspection, as well as electrical overhaul and testing of the traction assemblies.



"Our Centre of Excellence will ensure a safe and high-quality overhaul of nearly 400 Networker bogies for South East England while maintaining skilled jobs in the North," said Mark Derbyshire, General Manager of Alstom's Crewe workshops.

