Alstom has secured a £20 million contract (€22.9 million) with Eversholt Rail for the overhaul of nearly 400 bogies for the Southeastern Class 465 Networker fleet in the United Kingdom.
The project covers up to 398 powered bogies across 97 four-car units, which will undergo a complete overhaul at Alstom's Crewe workshops over two years.
The scope includes: replacement of wheels and traction motors, removal of paint and application of a new coat, replacement of specific bogie components, gearbox overhaul, axle inspection, as well as electrical overhaul and testing of the traction assemblies.
"Our Centre of Excellence will ensure a safe and high-quality overhaul of nearly 400 Networker bogies for South East England while maintaining skilled jobs in the North," said Mark Derbyshire, General Manager of Alstom's Crewe workshops.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
