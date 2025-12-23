Alstom Signs £20 Million Contract with Eversholt Rail in the United Kingdom

Alstom has secured a £20 million (€22.9 million) contract with Eversholt Rail for the overhaul of nearly 400 bogies for the Southeastern Class 465 Networker fleet in the United Kingdom.



The project covers up to 398 powered bogies across 97 four-car units, which will undergo a full overhaul at Alstom's Crewe workshops over a two-year period.



The scope includes: replacing wheels and traction motors, stripping and repainting, replacing specific bogie components, gearbox overhauls, axle inspections, and electrical overhauls and testing of the traction assemblies.



"Our Centre of Excellence will ensure a safe and high-quality overhaul of nearly 400 Networker bogies for South East England while maintaining skilled jobs in the North," said Mark Derbyshire, General Manager of the Crewe workshops at Alstom.





