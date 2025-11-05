Alstom has signed a four-and-a-half-year technical support and spare parts supply agreement (TSSSA) with South Western Railway (SWR) to support the operation and performance of its new Class 701 Arterio trains.



Worth £66m (€76m), the contract will provide 24/7 technical support for 750 Aventra vehicles—including 60 ten-car units and 30 five-car units—operating on London Waterloo's commuter lines.



As part of the agreement, Alstom will also supply spare parts for heavy and light maintenance to ensure that the fleet remains in optimal condition.



Our dedicated team is committed to ensuring that these Alstom-built trains meet the highest standards of performance and reliability for fare-paying passengers in London and the South West of England, it said.