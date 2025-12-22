Alstom Signs €393 Million Contract with Hellenic Train in Greece

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/22/2025 at 12:25 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Alstom has signed a contract with Hellenic Train, Greece's leading private railway company, to supply 23 Coradia Stream electric multiple units (EMU).



The contract, valued at €393 million, includes associated maintenance services for a period of 10 years.



Eleven trains are designated for suburban lines, while the remaining twelve will be used for long-distance intercity routes.



The intercity trains will have a capacity of 335 passengers, while the suburban trains will offer 362 seats.



"This new contract marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of passenger rail transport in the country, focused on traveler comfort," said Panagiota Kati, Managing Director of Alstom Greece.