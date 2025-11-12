Alstom has signed a contract with PKP Intercity, Poland's national rail operator.

The agreement covers the delivery of 42 Coradia Max double-decker electric multiple units (EMU), along with 30 years of full maintenance.

The contract, valued at 6.9 billion zlotys (approximately EUR1.6 billion), also includes an option to purchase an additional 30 trains.

The Coradia Max train fleet, capable of reaching speeds of 200 km/h, will be designed with significant input from Alstom's Polish engineering team and assembled in Poland.

"A decade after revolutionizing intercity travel with the Pendolino, we are proud to take another step forward with PKP Intercity by delivering a fleet that embodies the future of rail: faster, greener, and more comfortable than ever," said Andrew DeLeone, President of Alstom Europe.