From 2026 to 2029, Alstom teams will be responsible for inspections and periodic overhauls of Onvia Switch electric turnouts used throughout the Polish network.
The contract mainly covers nearly 3,500 inspections and overhauls, with an option for 800 additional inspections if needed.
The work will include full periodic maintenance and repairs.
"The agreement reached between Alstom and PLK SA marks a major step forward in improving the maintenance of railway infrastructure in Poland. For the first time, we can plan and carry out work on a national scale, thus ensuring continuity and reliability of services for many years to come," said Adam Juretko, Director of Alstom Polska in Katowice.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
