Alstom Signs Four-Year Agreement with PKP in Poland

Alstom has signed a four-year agreement with PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe. This strategic partnership focuses on the safety of the national rail network.

From 2026 to 2029, Alstom teams will be responsible for inspections and periodic overhauls of Onvia Switch electric turnouts used throughout the Polish network.



The contract mainly covers nearly 3,500 inspections and overhauls, with an option for 800 additional inspections if needed.



The work will include full periodic maintenance and repairs.



"The agreement reached between Alstom and PLK SA marks a major step forward in improving the maintenance of railway infrastructure in Poland. For the first time, we can plan and carry out work on a national scale, thus ensuring continuity and reliability of services for many years to come," said Adam Juretko, Director of Alstom Polska in Katowice.