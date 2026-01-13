Alstom has signed a contract to provide maintenance services for WAG-12B locomotives at the Sabarmati depot of Indian Railways for five years, in partnership with Indian Railways (MELPL).
The contract is valued at €62 million. It has been awarded by Indian Railways to cover the maintenance of 300 electric locomotives.
The agreement includes the supply of materials, locomotive washing, logistics, and remote diagnostics.
"Over the past decade, we have collaborated with the IR organization to support their vision for a freight revolution. We are delighted to be trusted for our outstanding maintenance capabilities as well as our track record of reliability and availability," said Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
