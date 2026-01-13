Alstom Signs Maintenance Contract for 300 Locomotives in India

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/13/2026 at 06:17 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Alstom has signed a contract to provide maintenance services for WAG-12B locomotives at the Sabarmati depot of Indian Railways for five years, in partnership with Indian Railways (MELPL).



The contract is valued at €62 million. It has been awarded by Indian Railways to cover the maintenance of 300 electric locomotives.



The agreement includes the supply of materials, locomotive washing, logistics, and remote diagnostics.



"Over the past decade, we have collaborated with the IR organization to support their vision for a freight revolution. We are delighted to be trusted for our outstanding maintenance capabilities as well as our track record of reliability and availability," said Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India.