Alstom has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Angola's Ministry of Transport to assess and plan the Blue Line project, a future 50-kilometer coastal railway connecting Cacuaco and Benfica. The agreement, reached during the AU-EU Summit in Luanda, aims to enhance urban mobility, reduce congestion, and support the economic development of the Angolan capital.

Ricardo Viegas D'Abreu, Minister of Transport, stated that this initiative represents "a crucial step towards modernizing the country's railway infrastructure."

Martin Vaujour, President of Alstom for Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, emphasized that the Blue Line will promote "sustainable growth and social inclusion."

Both parties will conduct commercial, technical, and strategic feasibility studies, with the memorandum set to take effect on November 24, 2025.