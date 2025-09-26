Alstom announces the signing of a contract with construction company PORR to install rail traffic control systems on line 354 in Oborniki Wielkopolskie (Poland). The investment includes a new section of track and a second bridge over the Warta River.



The work concerns the section connecting the Oborniki Wielkopolskie Most junction to the Oborniki Wielkopolskie station, with the upgrade of the local Poznan-Pila control center and the installation of equipment on the new Parkowo siding. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, in line with the National Recovery Plan schedule.



Thanks to our experience and proven technological solutions, we are supporting the development of strategic rail infrastructure for passengers and freight, it said.



This project complements the modernization of the Poznan-Pila line completed in 2019 and includes the creation of a new platform at the Oborniki Wielkopolskie Miasto stop, with modernized facilities for passengers.