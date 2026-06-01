Alstom strengthens its footprint in Australia

Alstom has secured an initial order worth 69 million euros (114 million Australian dollars) under a framework agreement awarded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads of Queensland, Australia. This first tranche pertains to Phase 1 of 'The Wave' rail project.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/01/2026 at 03:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group will supply its Onvia Control ETCS Level 2 signaling system for the northern sector of Brisbane's Sunshine Coast line.



The scope of work includes the design, supply, testing, and commissioning of this technology, which is part of a vast modernization program for the Queensland rail network.



This contract is integrated into the State's ETCS program, designed to increase network capacity and accelerate its transition to digital operations. It also represents a significant milestone in preparing transport infrastructure for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



'As Queensland prepares to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Alstom is proud to bring its global expertise in digital signaling to the transformation of the State's rail network,' stated Guillaume Tritter, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand.



The 'Sector 1 North' project aims to modernize one of South East Queensland's busiest rail corridors with high-capacity digital signaling. The system will be deployed across existing and newly constructed sections of the North Coast Line to the Sunshine Coast, while ensuring the continuity of passenger traffic during the works.



Alstom will lead the ETCS component of the project in collaboration with Queensland Rail, the network operator, as well as several civil engineering firms responsible for infrastructure. The group emphasizes that coordination between the various stakeholders will be a key success factor.

According to Ling Fang, President of Alstom's Asia-Pacific region, the group's ETCS Level 2 system is already in operation across thousands of kilometers of track in over 35 countries. This technology allows for continuous train control to improve the safety, capacity, and efficiency of rail networks.



Alstom also highlights the local economic benefits of the project. It will notably contribute to the development of the Queensland Mobility Supply Chain Centre of Excellence and support job creation through apprenticeship, internship, and training programs conducted in partnership with the State's schools and universities.