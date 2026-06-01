Alstom has secured an initial order worth 69 million euros (114 million Australian dollars) under a framework agreement awarded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads of Queensland, Australia. This first tranche pertains to Phase 1 of 'The Wave' rail project.
The group will supply its Onvia Control ETCS Level 2 signaling system for the northern sector of Brisbane's Sunshine Coast line.
The scope of work includes the design, supply, testing, and commissioning of this technology, which is part of a vast modernization program for the Queensland rail network.
This contract is integrated into the State's ETCS program, designed to increase network capacity and accelerate its transition to digital operations. It also represents a significant milestone in preparing transport infrastructure for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
'As Queensland prepares to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Alstom is proud to bring its global expertise in digital signaling to the transformation of the State's rail network,' stated Guillaume Tritter, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand.
The 'Sector 1 North' project aims to modernize one of South East Queensland's busiest rail corridors with high-capacity digital signaling. The system will be deployed across existing and newly constructed sections of the North Coast Line to the Sunshine Coast, while ensuring the continuity of passenger traffic during the works.
Alstom will lead the ETCS component of the project in collaboration with Queensland Rail, the network operator, as well as several civil engineering firms responsible for infrastructure. The group emphasizes that coordination between the various stakeholders will be a key success factor. According to Ling Fang, President of Alstom's Asia-Pacific region, the group's ETCS Level 2 system is already in operation across thousands of kilometers of track in over 35 countries. This technology allows for continuous train control to improve the safety, capacity, and efficiency of rail networks.
Alstom also highlights the local economic benefits of the project. It will notably contribute to the development of the Queensland Mobility Supply Chain Centre of Excellence and support job creation through apprenticeship, internship, and training programs conducted in partnership with the State's schools and universities.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.