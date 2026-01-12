According to a study by consulting firm EY, Alstom generated 7,316 jobs in Spain during the last fiscal year, including 2,917 direct positions, for a total contribution of €400 million to the national GDP. The group made purchases amounting to €530 million from nearly 1,000 local suppliers.

In Catalonia, the Santa Perpètua site is establishing itself as a leading technology center thanks to increased investment in digitalization and the energy transition, now covering 26.5% of its electricity needs through solar energy.

Committed to decarbonization, the group aims for carbon neutrality by 2050 and incorporates eco-design criteria into its new rolling stock.

As Leopoldo Maestu, General Director of Alstom in Spain, emphasizes: "Alstom drives growth and builds a resilient business network, ready for global competition." This performance is supported by a presence in one third of the trains operating in the country.

The company's stock fell by 0.16% today in Paris but has gained 1.3% since the beginning of the year.