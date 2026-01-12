According to a study by consulting firm EY, Alstom generated 7,316 jobs in Spain during the last fiscal year, including 2,917 direct positions, for a total contribution of €400 million to the national GDP. The group made purchases amounting to €530 million from nearly 1,000 local suppliers.
In Catalonia, the Santa Perpètua site is establishing itself as a leading technology center thanks to increased investment in digitalization and the energy transition, now covering 26.5% of its electricity needs through solar energy.
Committed to decarbonization, the group aims for carbon neutrality by 2050 and incorporates eco-design criteria into its new rolling stock.
As Leopoldo Maestu, General Director of Alstom in Spain, emphasizes: "Alstom drives growth and builds a resilient business network, ready for global competition." This performance is supported by a presence in one third of the trains operating in the country.
The company's stock fell by 0.16% today in Paris but has gained 1.3% since the beginning of the year.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
