Alstom Strengthens Its Industrial and Economic Footprint in Spain

The group demonstrates a significant contribution to Spain's gross domestic product and is deeply integrated into the local industrial fabric.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/12/2026 at 12:18 pm EST

According to a study by consulting firm EY, Alstom generated 7,316 jobs in Spain during the last fiscal year, including 2,917 direct positions, for a total contribution of €400 million to the national GDP. The group made purchases amounting to €530 million from nearly 1,000 local suppliers.



In Catalonia, the Santa Perpètua site is establishing itself as a leading technology center thanks to increased investment in digitalization and the energy transition, now covering 26.5% of its electricity needs through solar energy.



Committed to decarbonization, the group aims for carbon neutrality by 2050 and incorporates eco-design criteria into its new rolling stock.



As Leopoldo Maestu, General Director of Alstom in Spain, emphasizes: "Alstom drives growth and builds a resilient business network, ready for global competition." This performance is supported by a presence in one third of the trains operating in the country.



