Alstom strengthens its industrial footprint in the United States

Alstom has announced the acquisition of an 8-hectare site in Newark, Delaware, where the group plans to establish a new maintenance and after-sales service center dedicated to Amtrak's NextGen Acela high-speed trains. The rail equipment specialist will invest over 55 million dollars (nearly 50 million euros) in the acquisition and development of the site, which is expected to eventually employ around one hundred people.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/04/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Benefiting from direct access to the Northeast Corridor, the primary rail artery on the U.S. East Coast, the future facility will play a key role in the execution of the technical support and spare parts supply contract between Alstom and Amtrak. The group will build a maintenance center capable of accommodating two high-speed trainsets simultaneously, as well as an additional outdoor track for train storage.



The site is scheduled to open in the summer of 2028. Alstom will also renovate an existing warehouse on the property to house a logistics and administrative center. The spare parts distribution center currently operated in the neighboring city of New Castle will be relocated there.



The approximately 50 employees at the New Castle site, who currently maintain the first generation of Acela trains, will gradually transition to the new Newark facility. Around fifty additional hires are also planned to support the ramp-up of operations.



'The Newark site will play a central role in ensuring the long-term performance and reliability of the fastest and most technologically advanced trains in the United States', said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. According to him, the project will also contribute to the local economy through additional tax revenue and the preservation of one hundred jobs.