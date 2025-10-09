UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of €20 ahead of the announcement of its H1 2026 results.



Orders announced seem higher than the consensus, but there is still work to be done in H2 in terms of margins and free cash flow, which remain essential, UBS said today.



We are seeing results that are 8% higher than forecasts for Q2 orders, but a margin that is slightly lower than in H1, due to exchange rates and the composition of the group's portfolio. Cash flow dynamics in H1 and H2 remain key, the broker said.



Alstom confirmed its outlook for FY 2025-26, including organic revenue growth of between 3% and 5%, an adjusted operating margin of around 7%, and free cash flow generation of €200m to €400m.