Alstom, in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), has unveiled a full-scale model of the state's future regional trains in New Haven.

The prototype, on display through January 6, showcases the interior of the new railcars ordered in 2023, which are set to modernize the fleet and strengthen the Hartford Line between New Haven and Springfield. These cars will feature two-by-two seating, laptop tables, power outlets, USB ports, expansive windows, and dedicated spaces for luggage and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Scott Sherin, Alstom's Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, emphasized that these trains "will provide many years of fast and reliable service" and will support the state's 2030 emissions targets.

The first deliveries are expected by late 2026. The trains will reach a maximum speed of 110 mph (177 km/h) and sport CTrail's signature orange, white, and black design.