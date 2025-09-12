Alstom announced on Friday that it has won a ten-year contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the maintenance of metro trains under an agreement worth around €42m.



The contract covers rolling stock supplied by Bombardier, associated machinery and facilities, as well as cleaning services for trains and the Badli depot.



Alstom will also maintain the onboard signaling systems on all 103 trains operating on lines 1 and 2 of the network.



The French group specifies that the contract was awarded following a competitive tender launched by DMRC.