Alstom announced on Thursday that it has secured, as part of a consortium, a contract worth one billion euros for the construction of a suburban rail loop around Melbourne, currently the largest rail project in Australia.

In a statement, the French equipment manufacturer said it had been selected to provide rolling stock, digital infrastructure, signaling, maintenance, as well as the integration of the complete system required for the completion of the project.



The local Dandenong site will assemble and deliver the 13 automated Metropolis metro trains, each consisting of four cars, and will also be responsible for their maintenance over a 15-year period.



This fleet will subsequently be serviced at a specially built depot in Heatherton, which will eventually have the capacity to accommodate 36 trains.



The entire project involves the design of a complete 90 km loop in the greater Melbourne suburbs, with the first phase, the "SRL East" section, set to span 26 km and include six underground stations.



The contract, awarded by the Suburban Rail Loop Authority to the "TransitLinX" alliance formed by Alstom and its partners John Holland, KBR, WSP, and RATP Dev., has a total value of 4.9 billion euros (8.8 billion Australian dollars).



Alstom indicated that its first Metropolis trains are expected to enter service in 2035.



On the Paris stock exchange, Alstom shares rose by 1% on Thursday morning following the announcement, outperforming the slightly up SBF 120 index, which gained 0.1%.