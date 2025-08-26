Alstom has announced a contract worth several hundred million euros in India for Line 4 of the Mumbai Metro, a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala in central Mumbai and Kasarvadavali in Thane.



With 32 stations, Mumbai Metro Line 4 will be one of the city's longest metro lines and will provide connectivity to the Eastern Express Highway, the monorail and other Mumbai Metro lines.



As part of this project, Alstom has been awarded a contract by Larsen & Toubro Limited India to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars (39 six-carriage trains) and a CBTC signaling system, with a 5-year maintenance service.



The 39 Metropolis trains will be designed by Alstom's engineering center in Bangalore and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Sri City. The propulsion will be manufactured in Coimbatore and the bogies in Savli.