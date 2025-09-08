Alstom has announced a €538m contract won in New Zealand for the design, manufacture, and delivery of 18 battery electric multiple units (BEMUs) consisting of 5 Adessia Stream B cars and 35 years of FlexCare Perform maintenance for this fleet.



The transport equipment manufacturer specifies that this contract was awarded by Greater Wellington, a regional council on New Zealand's North Island, for the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) program.



These will be the first BEMU suburban trains to enter service in the country. They will enable zero-emission operations on the non-electrified segments of the Wellington rail network, on the Wairarapa and Manawatu lines.



Manufactured at the Savli site in India, the fleet will replace the current diesel trains, which are due to be withdrawn from service in 2028 and 2029. Each train will be able to carry up to 475 passengers at a maximum speed of 75 mph (120 km/h).



Alstom will operate a maintenance center specially built by Greater Wellington in Masterton, equipped with the latest technology for fleet maintenance and battery servicing to ensure optimal availability and reliability.