Alstom announced that NJ TRANSIT, New Jersey's largest public transportation agency, has exercised options to purchase 200 Multilevel III double-deck cars and 12 ALP 45 dual-mode locomotives. The contract is worth €1bn ($1.1bn).



This new order brings the total number of Multilevel III vehicles purchased to 374.



Alstom says the cars will replace 40-year-old models and increase capacity by more than 12%, while improving reliability and comfort. The dual-mode locomotives will replace some diesel units and will be able to operate under catenary or in Tier IV-compliant diesel mode.



This order "reaffirms our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and comfortable trains designed with energy-efficient and sustainable features," added Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.



Delivery of the new cars and locomotives is expected to begin in the coming months, Alstom said.