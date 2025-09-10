Alstom announced that NJ TRANSIT, New Jersey's largest public transportation agency, has exercised options to purchase 200 Multilevel III double-deck cars and 12 ALP 45 dual-mode locomotives. The contract is worth €1bn ($1.1bn).
This new order brings the total number of Multilevel III vehicles purchased to 374.
Alstom says the cars will replace 40-year-old models and increase capacity by more than 12%, while improving reliability and comfort. The dual-mode locomotives will replace some diesel units and will be able to operate under catenary or in Tier IV-compliant diesel mode.
This order "reaffirms our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and comfortable trains designed with energy-efficient and sustainable features," added Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.
Delivery of the new cars and locomotives is expected to begin in the coming months, Alstom said.
Alstom wins major contract with NJ TRANSIT
Published on 09/10/2025 at 01:08 am EDT
