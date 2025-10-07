The Altarea real estate group announces that the US rating agency S&P Global Ratings has confirmed its long-term credit rating at 'BBB-' ('investment grade'), but has improved its outlook from 'negative' to 'stable'.



S&P Global Ratings highlights the resilience of rental income from the property portfolio, the expected recovery in development, as well as the group's diversified model and its agile and prudent financial policy, it explains.



The outlook for Altareit, Altarea's subsidiary specializing in real estate development, has also been revised to 'stable' to align with that of its parent company, and its long-term rating of 'BBB-' has been confirmed.