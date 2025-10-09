Alten has announced that its board of directors has decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, and to appoint Cyril Malargé as CEO, with these decisions taking effect by the end of January 2026 at the latest.



Its current CEO, Simon Azoulay, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will support Cyril Malargé, currently Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria, where he has spent most of his career, as he takes up his new position.



In addition, Alten's Board of Directors announced the resignation of Aliette Mardyks, independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, and decided to co-opt Danièle Guyot-Caparros to replace her in these roles for the remainder of her term.