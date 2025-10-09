Alten has announced that its board of directors has decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, and to appoint Cyril Malargé as CEO, with these decisions taking effect by the end of January 2026 at the latest.
Its current CEO, Simon Azoulay, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will support Cyril Malargé, currently Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria, where he has spent most of his career, as he takes up his new position.
In addition, Alten's Board of Directors announced the resignation of Aliette Mardyks, independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, and decided to co-opt Danièle Guyot-Caparros to replace her in these roles for the remainder of her term.
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.