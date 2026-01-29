Alten Expects Improvement in Operating Margin for 2025

Alten posted revenue of €1.023 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a decrease of 0.35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On a like-for-like basis, organic decline stood at -2.2% (-2.4% in France and -2.2% outside France).

Jacques Meaudre Publié on 01/29/2026 at 12:07 pm EST - Modifié on 01/29/2026 at 12:20 pm EST Avertissement légal Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of the end of December, business activity declined by -1.1% (+4.3% in France, -3.7% outside France). On a constant scope and exchange rate basis, the decline was -4.5% (-3.6% in France and -4.9% outside France).



The drop in activity is mainly attributed to a sharp downturn in the Automotive sector (-16%) and, to a lesser extent, to the Telecom, Other Industries, Electronics, and Public Sector segments. The group notes that the Defense/Security, Naval, and Energy sectors showed significant growth.



Business in the fourth quarter proved better than anticipated. The Aerospace sector returned to growth, as did the Banking/Finance sector.



According to group management, the relative improvement in activity in the fourth quarter will logically contribute to an improvement in the operating margin, which is therefore expected to exceed 8.1% of revenue in 2025 (estimate communicated on October 23, 2025).