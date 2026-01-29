Alten Expects Improvement in Operating Margin for 2025
Alten posted revenue of €1.023 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a decrease of 0.35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On a like-for-like basis, organic decline stood at -2.2% (-2.4% in France and -2.2% outside France).
As of the end of December, business activity declined by -1.1% (+4.3% in France, -3.7% outside France). On a constant scope and exchange rate basis, the decline was -4.5% (-3.6% in France and -4.9% outside France).
The drop in activity is mainly attributed to a sharp downturn in the Automotive sector (-16%) and, to a lesser extent, to the Telecom, Other Industries, Electronics, and Public Sector segments. The group notes that the Defense/Security, Naval, and Energy sectors showed significant growth.
Business in the fourth quarter proved better than anticipated. The Aerospace sector returned to growth, as did the Banking/Finance sector.
According to group management, the relative improvement in activity in the fourth quarter will logically contribute to an improvement in the operating margin, which is therefore expected to exceed 8.1% of revenue in 2025 (estimate communicated on October 23, 2025).
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.