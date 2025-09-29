Invest Securities maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €136 following the publication of its H1 results.



What we will remember most from the half-year results is the return of a slight optimism on the part of management. While this shift will need to be confirmed in early 2026, management reports a stabilization of activity, favorable prospects in certain sectors (Civil Aerospace and Defense) and technical effects (working days) that pave the way for a return to organic growth in 2026 and improved profitability, the broker said.



The analyst also believes that M&A could once again become a growth driver and that the message was reassuring regarding the impact of AI and offshoring.



With slightly adjusted estimates and an unchanged target price of €136, we reiterate our Buy rating for a very undervalued stock (FCF yield before working capital > 12%) that could see a sharp rebound if momentum improves, Invest Securities added in conclusion.