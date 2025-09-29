Invest Securities maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €136 following the publication of its H1 results.
What we will remember most from the half-year results is the return of a slight optimism on the part of management. While this shift will need to be confirmed in early 2026, management reports a stabilization of activity, favorable prospects in certain sectors (Civil Aerospace and Defense) and technical effects (working days) that pave the way for a return to organic growth in 2026 and improved profitability, the broker said.
The analyst also believes that M&A could once again become a growth driver and that the message was reassuring regarding the impact of AI and offshoring.
With slightly adjusted estimates and an unchanged target price of €136, we reiterate our Buy rating for a very undervalued stock (FCF yield before working capital > 12%) that could see a sharp rebound if momentum improves, Invest Securities added in conclusion.
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
