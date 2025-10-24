Alten shares were in pole position on the SBF 120 index on Friday morning in Paris Stock Exchange after it reassured the market by limiting the decline in its Q3 revenue.
The French technology consulting group reported revenue just shy of the magic billion mark at €991.9m for the past quarter, down 1.7% as reported and y-o-y.
LFL, the organic decline in business came to 4.5%, a slight improvement compared with the 5.6% decline seen in H1.
Citing an "unchanged" market environment, Alten confirmed its forecast of organic revenue decline of between 5.2% and 5.5% for FY 2025, as well as its estimate of an operating margin of between 8% and 8.1%.
While it says that the macroeconomic environment remains "uncertain", with no tangible signs of recovery, the IT engineering company says it has seen some positive signs" from certain clients for the coming financial year.
"However, we will have to wait until early 2026 to see confirmation of this gradual improvement in business," analysts at AllInvest Securities cautioned this morning.
It is also expected that Cyril Malargé, the former head of Sopra Steria, will take up his new position as CEO of the group on November 17.
On the stockmarket, Alten shares were up 4.5% at the opening following these announcements.
In its reaction note, AllInvest reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of €136, which it considers to be "very undervalued" and which it believes could rebound strongly if the improvement in business momentum is confirmed.
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
