On Wednesday, Bouygues Telecom announced that it had been informed of Altice Group's decision to reject the non-binding joint offer it had submitted yesterday alongside Orange and Free (Iliad) to acquire a large part of the telecom operator's French activities, mainly consisting of SFR.



The offer, which is worth a total of €17bn in enterprise value for the assets concerned, implies an indicative enterprise value for Altice France as a whole of more than €21bn.



According to Les Echos, however, this figure is far below the €28bn hoped for by Patrick Drahi, the group's founder.



It is likely that Altice France will want to raise this offer, analysts at Oddo BHF said this morning.



However, there is little room for negotiation without another buyer, they added.



According to the brokerage firm, the proposal submitted by Bouygues, Orange, and Free is simply 'an initial offer,' or even a 'basis for discussion' with a view to further negotiations.



The market's reaction to the prospect of concentration in the French telecoms market was generally positive. Orange shares rose by more than 3% and Bouygues shares were up around 7%.