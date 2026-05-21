Altius Minerals Corporation is trying to skate over Canada's massive critical mineral funding gaps by collecting royal checks instead of running risky mines. But can the company's balance sheet handle its own ambitions?

Published on 05/21/2026 at 05:51 am EDT - Modified on 05/21/2026 at 06:03 am EDT

Canada wants a mining gold rush, but the money gods haven't answered yet.

As per the International Energy Agency, critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, graphite and rare earths will drive the entire sector from FY 26 onwards. Demand for these tech, defense and EV essentials will double by 2040.

Right now, the world needs more metals, but growing that supply is still a slow, unpredictable grind. According to the Canadian Climate Institute, Canada needs CAD 30bn in extra investment by 2040 just to feed its own demand. That's a massive funding and development gap.

This leaves its FY 26 outlook riding on a big "if". Can these projects produce cash flow?

That is where Altius Minerals Corporation dodges the drama. Instead of running mines, the company collects royalties on long-life copper, potash, and lithium assets - it skips operational risk.

Even so, it is still riding the waves as everyone else: volatile commodity prices, tight project deadlines and the big question of how fast Canada can actually turn raw resource potential into real, tangible production.

The cash flow crunch

Altius had a Q1 26 that looks great on paper, although it gets pretty messy once you start digging deeper.

Revenue jumped 76% y/y to CAD 22.2m from CAD 12.6m, driven almost entirely by the Lithium Royalty Corp. (LRC) acquisition that closed in March 2026. The acquisition also added CAD 5.4m revenue stream into the mix.

Flip the page to net income, and the numbers are humbling. Net income dropped to just CAD 2.6m, down 58% y/y from CAD 6.3m because of a CAD 5.8m one-time transaction costs.

The cash flow crunch is the most obvious headache. Operating cash flow shifted from CAD 4.1m in Q1 25 straight down into the red at negative CAD 3.6m. Corporate filing data explicitly points the finger at higher tax payments, weird working capital adjustments and the LRC deal payout.

If you're looking for a silver lining, the LRC transaction did bring some serious solace to the balance sheet. It added over 40 development and operating stage royalties, ballooning total asset values past the CAD 1.4bn mark.

The blunt reality here? Altius is aggressively investing way ahead of its balance sheet. Until that newly acquired cash flow catches up, the company is playing the long game instead of harvesting steady returns.

All hyped up

The stock has had a monster run. It’s up 84.3% over the past year to reach CAD 50.7 on the back of the lithium acquisition hype. The stock is trading just 11% below its 52-week high of CAD 57.2. The market is already pricing in the growth story.

Analyst coverage is lukewarm at best. Four of the seven analysts who track the stock have “Buy” ratings, with the other 3 on “Hold”. Their average target price of CAD 58.5 implies just 15% upside from here. It's easy to see that analysts aren’t fully convinced on near-term cash flow or valuation.

With a market cap of CAD 2.9bn ($2bn), this is a scaled story that now needs to deliver, and not just promise.

On thin ice

The big new risk is Altius’ lithium bet: By sinking cash into LRC, management tied future cash flows to highly volatile commodity prices and early-stage asset operators they cannot control. Meanwhile, their cash cows such as potash and base metals are hostage to shifting fertilizer prices.

Geographically, expanding past safe US-Canada borders exposes them to foreign regulatory and tax shifts. Altius is geared for growth, but it all hinges on whether its operators deliver.