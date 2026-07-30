Altria misses 2nd-quarter consensus, shares stumble

Altria Group posted quarterly results on Thursday that fell short of consensus expectations, as costs rose at a faster pace than sales, sending the stock sharply lower early in the Wall Street session.

The US cigarette maker, owner of Marlboro, said its shipment volumes fell 3.4% over the quarter, notably due to a 7.4% drop in sales of its flagship brand.



Marlboro shipped 13.39bn cigarettes in the second quarter, versus 14.46bn a year earlier.



Its market share in the premium segment, however, was unchanged year over year at 59.6%.



Sales and profits weaker than expected



Overall, revenue came in at $6.11bn, up a modest 0.1%. Excluding taxes, revenue was $5.36bn, slightly below the consensus estimate.



Net profit came in at $2.48bn, or $1.48 per share excluding one-offs, below the consensus forecast of $1.50.



The Richmond, Virginia-based group raised the lower end of its 2026 earnings per share guidance range to between $5.61 and $5.72, representing growth of 3.5% to 5.5% versus 2025.



Altria shares were still down 7.21% at $69.52 about an hour and a few minutes after the Wall Street open, even as the S&P 500 was up more than 1.3%.