Altria Group posted quarterly results on Thursday that fell short of consensus expectations, as costs rose at a faster pace than sales, sending the stock sharply lower early in the Wall Street session.
Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company organized around three sectors of activity:
- manufacturing of tobacco products (87.9% of net sales): cigarettes (brands Marlboro, L&M, Philip Morris, Chesterfield, etc.), cigars (Black & Mild), and pipe tobacco;
- manufacturing of smokeless tobacco products (12%): brands Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, etc.;
- other (0.1%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
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