On Thursday Aluminum prices fell to their lowest level in two weeks on the London Metal Exchange, settling at $2,843 per metric ton at the end of trading, after an intraday low of $2,831.50. This 0.2% decline comes as base metals as a whole have been affected by the downturn in US stock markets, particularly in the technology sector. Investors are taking a more cautious stance in the face of macroeconomic uncertainties, fueled by the risk of a US government shutdown, the lack of new economic data and the Fed's upcoming decision in December.

This correction comes despite solid fundamentals for the aluminum market, particularly in China. On Monday, the metal reached $2,920 per ton, its highest level since May 2022, supported by robust demand and an increasingly tight Chinese market. Production by the world's leading producer has now reached the limits set by Beijing, reducing the prospects of overproduction. At the same time, the European premium on physical aluminum rose to $328 per ton, a significant increase from the $183 seen in June, driven by declining Canadian exports and the prospect of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in Europe.

Despite the decline in aluminum, investors remain attentive to changes in the balance between supply and demand, in a global context of tightening industrial metals markets.