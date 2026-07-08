Alzchem Group AG Slips Despite Jefferies

Alzchem Group AG is giving up a bit of ground in Frankfurt (-0.50%, at €160.70) and is heading for a third consecutive decline.

According to Jefferies, the company that heads a vertically integrated chemicals production group has selected the state of South Carolina, in the United States, as the site for its future U.S. nitroguanidine plant. The project is expected to represent an investment of about $150m, supported by federal, state and local incentives.



This project is intended to supply the market across the Atlantic under a contract signed with the government.

Jefferies' rating is Buy, with a price target of €200, implying 24% upside.