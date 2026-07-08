According to Jefferies, the company that heads a vertically integrated chemicals production group has selected the state of South Carolina, in the United States, as the site for its future U.S. nitroguanidine plant. The project is expected to represent an investment of about $150m, supported by federal, state and local incentives.
This project is intended to supply the market across the Atlantic under a contract signed with the government. Jefferies' rating is Buy, with a price target of €200, implying 24% upside.
Alzchem Group AG, fka AlzChem Group AG, is a Germany-based group parent company for a vertically integrated producer of chemical products based on the calcium carbide/calcium cyanamide chain. The Group's operating business is divided into three segments: Specialty Chemicals, Basics & Intermediates and Other & Holding. Its products can be applied in areas, such as nutrition, renewable energy, fine chemicals, agriculture and metallurgy. The Company produces dietary supplements; epoxy resin hardeners for use in adhesives, powder coatings, printed circuit boards and composites; silicon nitride for advanced ceramics and solar wafers; technical gases; specialty fertilizer, germicide for use in pig pens, plant growth regulators and plant protection additives, among others. It also provides related services. The Company operates production sites in Germany and Sweden, a sales subsidiary in the United States and a Chinese subsidiary for the purchase of raw materials and distribution in Asia.
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