AlzeCure Pharma shares surged 240% in Stockholm to approximately SEK 4.7 following the announcement of a collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly. The deal grants Lilly global rights to AlzeCure's Alzstatin ACD680 project for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The Swedish biotech firm is set to receive an upfront payment of $10m, along with development and commercial milestones, plus "mid-single-digit" royalties on net sales. Excluding royalties, the total potential value of the agreement exceeds $1bn.



Alzstatin ACD680 is a gamma-secretase modulator designed to reduce the production of amyloid-beta Aß42, the primary building block of the amyloid plaques found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.



Furthermore, ACD680 is engineered to increase the production of shorter, benign Aß proteins, specifically Aß37 and Aß38. This mechanism could potentially inhibit Aß42 aggregation and, consequently, reduce the accumulation of neurotoxic plaques.



"In the long term, these compounds could also serve as a preventive treatment to forestall the development of Alzheimer's disease," stated CEO Martin Jönsson, who emphasized that the agreement with Lilly represents a major milestone for both AlzeCure and the Alzstatin program.



The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Swedish authorities under foreign direct investment regulations. Eli Lilly has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the partnership.