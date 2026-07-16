Amazon: a global infrastructure still valued at a reasonable price
Amazon is no longer an e-commerce company to which, over time, a few technology businesses have been added. The group now forms a coherent architecture that connects retail, marketplace, logistics, subscriptions, advertising, cloud, artificial intelligence and - over the longer term - satellite connectivity. This combination is rare. It gives Amazon several growth engines, but above all several ways to monetize the same ecosystem.
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Surperformance is Buy on AMAZON.COM, INC. since 2026-06-29
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Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (58.7%) and sales of products (41.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (68.3%), Germany (6.4%), United Kingdom (6%), Japan (4.3%) and others (15%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.