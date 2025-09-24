Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SAP announce the deployment of SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, an independent infrastructure in Europe supported by a planned investment of €7.8bn. The first region will open in Brandenburg, Germany, by the end of the year.



This initiative targets customers in the public sector and regulated industries, with solutions aligned with digital sovereignty requirements, including data residency and operational autonomy. The offering will initially include SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Cloud ERP.



David Brown, Vice President of Compute and Machine Learning at AWS, emphasizes that this partnership offers organizations more choice to meet their sovereignty needs while using cutting-edge cloud technologies.



Thomas Saueressig, member of the SAP Executive Board, adds that this deployment enables customers to "leverage cloud innovation and AI" in a sovereign framework.



This launch builds on the long-standing collaboration between SAP and AWS, already deployed in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and India.