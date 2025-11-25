On Monday Amazon unveiled an investment plan of up to $50bn to strengthen its artificial intelligence infrastructure serving the US government. Driven by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the program will begin in 2026, with the construction of data centers totaling 1.3 gigawatts of capacity, specifically designed to meet the security and performance requirements of federal agencies. This aims to provide high-performance computing capabilities and advanced AI tools to the about 11,000 government entities that are already AWS customers.

The project includes access to Anthropic's Claude family of models, Nvidia chips, as well as the Trainium chips developed in-house by Amazon for training artificial intelligence models. This initiative is part of a broader trend marked by the rise of AI infrastructure investments in the United States, illustrated by Meta's data centers and the Stargate partnership between Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank, which foresees up to $500bn in investments over four years.

According to AWS, this new infrastructure will enable government agencies to design bespoke AI solutions, make more effective use of their datasets and improve the productivity of their teams. Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, said that this investment is intended to remove the technological barriers that have so far limited the capabilities of public institutions, while consolidating US leadership in the age of artificial intelligence. The announcement comes as Amazon has recently raised its 2025 investment forecast to $125bn, confirming its strategy of accelerated expansion in the sector.