Amazon shares are up 4% on Wall Street today, benefiting from the announcement by its cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) of a multi-year strategic partnership with OpenAI, representing a $38bn commitment from the latter.



"This multi-year strategic partnership provides OpenAI with immediate and growing access to AWS's world-class infrastructure for its advanced artificial intelligence workloads," the tech giant explains.



AWS will provide the ChatGPT creator with Amazon EC2 UltraServers, equipped with hundreds of thousands of chips, and the ability to scale up to tens of millions of processors for its advanced generative AI workloads.



Under this new agreement, which will see continued growth over the next seven years, OpenAI will rapidly increase its computing capacity while benefiting from the price, performance, scalability, and security of AWS.



AWS' leadership in cloud infrastructure, combined with OpenAI's pioneering advances in generative AI, will help millions of users continue to benefit from ChatGPT, Amazon said.