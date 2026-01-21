Amazon has unveiled Health AI , an artificial intelligence-based health assistant for members of One Medical, its primary care network acquired in 2023 for $3.9bn. Integrated into the One Medical app, the tool relies on Amazon Bedrock language models to provide personalized answers to health questions, manage treatments and streamline appointment scheduling. While it is not designed to diagnose conditions or prescribe medication, Health AI can direct patients to professionals when needed, thanks to built-in clinical protocols.



Tested since last spring, the assistant is now being rolled out more broadly to subscribers, who pay between $99 and $199 a year to access One Medical services, online or in clinics. Amazon is highlighting the assistant's smooth user experience, which requires neither uploading medical documents nor connecting to third-party services, unlike competing solutions. The approach aims to strengthen integration between technology and the patient journey, while keeping human clinicians at the center of the system.



The launch of Health AI comes as other major technology companies, such as OpenAI with ChatGPT Health and Anthropic with Claude for Healthcare , are also investing in AI-assisted health services. For Amazon, the initiative is part of a broader strategy to diversify in the medical sector, leveraging its technological capabilities and its existing care infrastructure. According to Neil Lindsay, vice president of Amazon Health Services, the goal is to move from an informational model to genuine support throughout the care pathway.