Amazon has announced that it will close its Amazon Fresh supermarkets and Amazon Go convenience stores as part of a strategic refocus on its most profitable banners. Some of these outlets will be converted into Whole Foods Market stores, the organic chain it acquired in 2017 for $13.7bn. The move follows an internal review aimed at better meeting consumer expectations in a highly competitive grocery sector.



Launched in 2020, Amazon Fresh was intended to win over the mass market, but its expansion ran into numerous difficulties, including repeated store closures, culminating in a complete exit from the UK. The Amazon Go convenience stores, introduced in 2018 as a cashierless technology showcase, have also failed to find a viable business model. The partial pullback from brick-and-mortar retail does not mean a full retreat, with Amazon saying it wants to develop a new large-format grocery store concept.



Amazon Fresh's online delivery operation will be maintained, while the group plans to streamline its physical footprint to focus efforts on the best-performing formats. The reorganization reflects a push to optimize costs in a sector where margins remain thin and competitive pressure is high, while capitalizing on Whole Foods' brand and network.