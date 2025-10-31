On Thursday Amazon announced a 20% increase in revenue for its AWS cloud division in Q3, reaching $33bn, above the $32.42bn anticipated by analysts. This performance confirms AWS's central role in the group's growth, despite increasing competitive pressure from Microsoft Azure (+40%) and Alphabet with its Google Cloud (+34%), which are gradually closing the gap with the industry leader.
This announcement comes shortly after a major AWS outage that caused service interruptions for more than 15 hours. Amazon is trying to reassure its customers and consolidate its position in cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, a rapidly growing segment. The group recently inaugurated Project Rainier, an $11bn data center dedicated to AI, where models from Anthropic, a start-up in which Amazon has invested $8bn, will be run. Anthropic plans to use up to 1 million Trainium2 chips by the end of 2025.
Faced with a proliferation of cloud contracts in AI, notably those signed by Meta with Google and Oracle, Amazon is seeking to demonstrate its capacity for innovation and its strategic commitment. Although its competitors are gaining ground, AWS continues to post solid growth, supported by its investments in AI and its customized infrastructure, key elements in maintaining its dominant position in a rapidly changing market. Furthermore, this publication marks the strongest growth rate in AWS revenue in three years, news that propelled Amazon's stock up nearly 10% in extended trading.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (52.7%) and sales of products (47.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.3%), Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.9%), Japan (4.7%), and other (13.6%).
