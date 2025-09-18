Amazon announces the expansion of its third-party logistics service Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) to merchants on SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart. This service, already used on eBay, Etsy, Temu, and TikTok Shop, allows merchants to centralize inventory with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and simplify multichannel order management.



Shopify sellers can now choose Amazon MCF as a Shopify Fulfillment Network partner, with inventory synchronization and real-time tracking. On SHEIN, a dedicated app will be available by the end of the year, and on Walmart, merchants can integrate via Seller Central or third-party partners.



Amazon says that this expansion will facilitate the growth of SMEs by providing them with access to a fast and reliable logistics network. Amazon points out that MCF helps reduce stockouts by 19% and increases merchants' revenue by an average of approximately 19%.