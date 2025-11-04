HSBC confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Amazon shares, increasing its target price by 5% to $300, seeing around 18% upside potential in the stock, notably thanks to the AWS division.

The broker notes that AWS has signed a 7-year, $38bn agreement to provide OpenAI with cloud capacity, highlighting AWS' computing development capabilities.

As a result, HSBC is updating its 2026/27 forecast model, raising AWS revenues by 3.5% and Amazon's overall EBIT and EPS by around 2%, while leaving its capex estimates unchanged.